An event to support those facing barriers to employment is being held in Corby this month.

The event is being held at The Corby Cube, on Friday, June 30, between 11am and 1pm.

It’s being run by North Northamptonshire Council’s Employment and Disability Service (EADS), a specialist-supported employment team which operates across the county, working closely with the DWP.

It provides bespoke support to individuals facing barriers to employment, helping them work towards their goals to start, stay and succeed in employment.

The event is for individuals considering returning to work but are facing barriers. People can go along and have a chat with the team and hear about how they can help and give support.

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “If you are struggling to get back into work, come along and speak to our team, who will have great advice and support.

“So, whether you have a disability or simply can’t afford to buy a suit for an interview, the EADS team will be at the Corby Cube on June 30 with partners to help you.

“Everyone deserves a job, and we are here to help make it happen.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “We are committed to supporting residents. This event is designed to help those with more specific barriers, and our team will work closely with you to help.

“So, if you or someone you know is currently looking for work, but struggling to find opportunities, then I would encourage you to come along.”