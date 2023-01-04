'Emmanuel' being sought after Wellingborough care home incident
Police are investigating an incident in 2021
Police officers have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident in Dybdale Crescent, Wellingborough.
The incident is alleged to have happened on July 20, 2021, at a care home.
Officers are keen to locate 29-year-old Emmanuel Adeoye who may be able to assist them with the investigation - urging him to make contact.
Northants Police said: “It is possible that Emmanuel is now using a different name, so officers would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the person in the picture.
“Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”