Police officers have issued a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident in Dybdale Crescent, Wellingborough.

The incident is alleged to have happened on July 20, 2021, at a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to locate 29-year-old Emmanuel Adeoye who may be able to assist them with the investigation - urging him to make contact.

Emmanuel Adeoye

Northants Police said: “It is possible that Emmanuel is now using a different name, so officers would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the person in the picture.