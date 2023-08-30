A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 2.5st is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Emma Debenham-Weir joined her local Slimming World group in Higham Ferrers six years ago and dropped from 13st and dress size 16/18 to 10st 7lb and a size 10/12.

Emma has just celebrated her fifth anniversary as a Slimming World consultant and regularly renews her training as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Emma Debenham-Weir is starting a new Slimming World group in Woodford

She currently runs four groups and is now opening a new group in Woodford at Woodford Sports & Social Club, Kettering, NN14 4HD on September 4 at 9am.

Latest government figures show that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

64 per cent of Kettering’s population is now overweight or obese, and Emma says her role as a Slimming World consultant has never been more important.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK.

"When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but it’s been an amazing five years, it’s the best role ever.

"After losing 2.5st, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give all my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing.

"It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost 2.5 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

"That’s why, at any of my Slimming World groups, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

"I never felt like I was on a diet.

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.

"I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat.

"Becoming more active is important too.

"Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

"Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car.

"I love to run, play with my young children and go walking to get my Body Magic.

"As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun.”

Like Emma, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business.

Emma says she can’t wait for the new challenges of running her new group in Woodford.

She said: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option.

"I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life and I wanted to avoid a regular ‘nine-to-five’ routine, so launching my own Slimming World groups was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my next new group to run now.”

Amie Craddock, who runs Slimming World’s Irchester Saturday group and manages Emma as a team developer, said: “Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

"With Emma’s previous consultant experience and being a successful Slimming World member, her kind warm personality and great sense of humour, I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to her new Woodford members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Emma’s Slimming World group will be held at Woodford Sports & Social Club every Monday at 9am from September 4.

For more information or to join Emma’s group either pop along on September 4 or call her on 07743 371913.

Slimming World is also looking for new consultants to join their award-winning district and teams across Northamptonshire.