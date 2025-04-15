Emergency services say fire in Wellingborough village pub ‘started accidentally’
Firefighters were called to the village pub yesterday (Monday, April 14) at about 11.20am, with four crews attending the scene.
A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “All crews have returned to their respective stations, and a fire investigation has concluded that the blaze started accidentally.
“We would like to thank everyone in the Wilby area for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”
The pub had to be evacuated yesterday as crews discovered smoke from the back of the premises, determining a fire had started in a storage room containing ‘a small number of gas cylinders.’
Following the investigation, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
