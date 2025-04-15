Emergency services say fire in Wellingborough village pub ‘started accidentally’

By William Carter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Fire services have concluded that the cause of a fire at The Horseshoe Pub in Wilby was accidental.

Firefighters were called to the village pub yesterday (Monday, April 14) at about 11.20am, with four crews attending the scene.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “All crews have returned to their respective stations, and a fire investigation has concluded that the blaze started accidentally.

“We would like to thank everyone in the Wilby area for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”

The Horseshoe, WilbyThe Horseshoe, Wilby
The Horseshoe, Wilby

The pub had to be evacuated yesterday as crews discovered smoke from the back of the premises, determining a fire had started in a storage room containing ‘a small number of gas cylinders.’

Following the investigation, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

