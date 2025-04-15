Emergency services say fire in Wellingborough village pub ‘started accidentally’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire services have concluded that the cause of a fire at The Horseshoe Pub in Wilby was accidental.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the village pub yesterday (Monday, April 14) at about 11.20am, with four crews attending the scene.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “All crews have returned to their respective stations, and a fire investigation has concluded that the blaze started accidentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank everyone in the Wilby area for their patience while we dealt with this incident.”

The Horseshoe, Wilby

The pub had to be evacuated yesterday as crews discovered smoke from the back of the premises, determining a fire had started in a storage room containing ‘a small number of gas cylinders.’

Following the investigation, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.