Emergency services on scene of serious collision on A43 between Corby and A47 near Stamford
Motorists are being asked to avoid the A43 route between Corby and Stamford following a serious collision earlier today (Tuesday, February 18).
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 7.15am to the collision between the Fineshade and Blatherwycke turns.
Northants Police remain on the scene with the road closed from Weldon to the A47 at Duddington.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We were called just after 7.15am and officers remain at the scene.
"The road was closed after a serious collision closed between Weldon and the A47.
“One person has been taken to hospital.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.