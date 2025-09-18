Emergency services on scene of Corby incident as large stretch of main route cordoned off
A long stretch of Rockingham Road has been cordoned off to allow officers from Northants Police, Northants Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attend the scene.
There is a large police presence outside the main row of shops between Telfords Lane and Stephenson Way.
An eyewitness said: “It looks really bad. Police ambulance and fire – they are all there. House to house enquiries have already started.
“People can't get into their houses and the road is blocked off. It must be something serious.”
Another eyewitness reported a man being in collision with a car in Rockingham Road after a chase.
An air ambulance has been seen in the area.
The Northants Telegraph has contacted Northants Police for comment.
More to follow.