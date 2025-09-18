Emergency services on scene of Corby incident as large stretch of main route cordoned off

By Alison Bagley
Published 18th Sep 2025, 17:55 BST
Large numbers of emergency services are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Corby.

A long stretch of Rockingham Road has been cordoned off to allow officers from Northants Police, Northants Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attend the scene.

There is a large police presence outside the main row of shops between Telfords Lane and Stephenson Way.

An eyewitness said: “It looks really bad. Police ambulance and fire – they are all there. House to house enquiries have already started.

The scene in Rockingham Road/UGCplaceholder image
The scene in Rockingham Road/UGC

“People can't get into their houses and the road is blocked off. It must be something serious.”

Another eyewitness reported a man being in collision with a car in Rockingham Road after a chase.

An air ambulance has been seen in the area.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted Northants Police for comment.

More to follow.

