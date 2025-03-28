Emergency services on scene of A43 collision near Kettering
The rush-hour crash on the A43 bypass/ A6003 roundabout at Kettering caused southbound traffic to tail back to the Barford Bridge A6003 – A43 junction.
Witnesses say an ambulance was at the scene of the incident. Traffic in all directions is still slow as part of the roundabout remains shut.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Shortly before 8.20am today (March 28), we were contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) with regards to a road traffic collision on the roundabout junction with the A43 and Rockingham Road in Kettering.
“At least two cars involved, and one lane is blocked while recovery it sorted.
“This is likely to have an impact on congestion on the A43 from Corby to Kettering. We ask people to allow extra time for their journey.”
