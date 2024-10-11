Emergency services including air ambulance called to incident in Studfall Avenue Corby

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 19:46 BST
A pedestrian in Corby has been taken to University Hospital in Coventry after being in collision with a vehicle.

The incident took place at 1.10pm in Studfall Avenue – an air ambulance attended the scene today (Friday, October 11).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened today at about 1.10pm when there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Coventry.”

It is not believed that the injuries are life threatening at this time.

The road has reopened.

