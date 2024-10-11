Emergency services including air ambulance called to incident in Studfall Avenue Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian in Corby has been taken to University Hospital in Coventry after being in collision with a vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at 1.10pm in Studfall Avenue – an air ambulance attended the scene today (Friday, October 11).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened today at about 1.10pm when there was a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Coventry.”

It is not believed that the injuries are life threatening at this time.

The road has reopened.