Emergency services including air ambulance called out to Corby estate

Emergency services including the Warkwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were called out to an incident on a Corby estate yesterday (Monday, June 23).

The air ambulance landed at Medina Park yesterday in response to the incident on the town’s Lodge Park estate at about 3pm.

Members of the public have been reassured that there was no ‘wider risk’ to residents.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to a concern for welfare at an address in Corby at about 3pm on Monday (June 23).

“There was no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident.”