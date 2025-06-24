Emergency services including air ambulance called out to Corby estate

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services including the Warkwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were called out to an incident on a Corby estate yesterday (Monday, June 23).

The air ambulance landed at Medina Park yesterday in response to the incident on the town’s Lodge Park estate at about 3pm.

Members of the public have been reassured that there was no ‘wider risk’ to residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to a concern for welfare at an address in Corby at about 3pm on Monday (June 23).

“There was no wider risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesCorbyNorthamptonshire Air AmbulanceNorthamptonshire PoliceNorthants Telegraph

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice