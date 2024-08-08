Emergency services including air ambulance at A43 crash near Bulwick
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash on the A43 near Bulwick.
The air ambulance is also in attendance at the incident, which has led to delays for drivers in the area.
The road is closed in both directions between the Bulwick turn and Main Street.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened today at about 11.50am on the A43 near Bulwick.
"The road is closed on both sides around Bulwick while we deal with this incident and there are reports of serious injuries.”
