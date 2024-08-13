Emergency services called to single-car collision in Corby town centre
Emergency services were called to a crash in Corby yesterday (Monday) morning after a car went into the roundabout at the end of Westcott Way.
The incident happened at around 10.40am and saw the vehicle, a black Vauxhall Corsa, go into the large roundabout on the edge of the town centre.
Police have confirmed that nobody was injured.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened at about 10.40am and was a single-vehicle collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa. No-one was injured.”
