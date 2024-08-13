Emergency services called to single-car collision in Corby town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a crash in Corby yesterday (Monday) morning after a car went into the roundabout at the end of Westcott Way.

The incident happened at around 10.40am and saw the vehicle, a black Vauxhall Corsa, go into the large roundabout on the edge of the town centre.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened at about 10.40am and was a single-vehicle collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa. No-one was injured.”