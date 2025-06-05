Emergency services called to major road in Corby after Tesla and Honda crash

Emergency services were called to a collision on one of the main roads through Corby yesterday (June 4).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers closed the A427 Cottingham Road leading up to the Fourways BP roundabout after the crash at the junction of Beanfield Avenue at about 7.40pm.

Northants Fire and Rescue also attended the incident involving two cars – a white Tesla Model Y and a silver Honda CRV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened last night (June 4) at about 7.40pm when there was a collision in Cottingham Road involving a white Tesla Model Y and a silver Honda CRV.

"No-one sustained any serious injuries thankfully.”