Emergency services called to major road in Corby after Tesla and Honda crash
Emergency services were called to a collision on one of the main roads through Corby yesterday (June 4).
Police officers closed the A427 Cottingham Road leading up to the Fourways BP roundabout after the crash at the junction of Beanfield Avenue at about 7.40pm.
Northants Fire and Rescue also attended the incident involving two cars – a white Tesla Model Y and a silver Honda CRV.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened last night (June 4) at about 7.40pm when there was a collision in Cottingham Road involving a white Tesla Model Y and a silver Honda CRV.
"No-one sustained any serious injuries thankfully.”
