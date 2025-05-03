Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been called to Kettering train station after a 'corrosive liquid' was thrown over three young people.

Officers from British Transport Police, Northants Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) attended the incident outside the entrance and booking office after 3pm today (Saturday, May 3).

Fire crews used decontamination procedures to help the three people after being called to the scene at 3.22pm to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) incident.

Martin Parsons from NFRS said: “We have had an unconfirmed report of a corrosive liquid used against three young males. We carried out the decontamination of the three individuals."

Emergency services at Kettering Train Station /National World

An Hazardous Material Environmental Protection Advisor (HMEPA) attended the scene with the three people washed down with water and had their clothing was removed before being treated by paramedics.

Mr Parsons said: "Every incident we treat as serious. With some substances there can be a delayed reaction.”

