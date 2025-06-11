Emergency services called to incident in town's Market Square

By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST

Emergency services including air ambulance medics were called to an incident in Higham Ferrers Market Square.

At around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) police and paramedics were alerted to ‘a possible fall from height’.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A man is in a life-threatening condition after a medical incident in the town's Market Square

“This was a call which came in to us at 2.30pm yesterday, June 10, at an address in Market Square.

Higham Ferrers - Market Place

"It was initially reported as a possible fall from height, but enquiries showed this was not the case and it is thought to have been a medical episode.

“EMAS and heli-medics attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

