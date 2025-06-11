Emergency services called to incident in town's Market Square
At around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) police and paramedics were alerted to ‘a possible fall from height’.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A man is in a life-threatening condition after a medical incident in the town's Market Square
“This was a call which came in to us at 2.30pm yesterday, June 10, at an address in Market Square.
"It was initially reported as a possible fall from height, but enquiries showed this was not the case and it is thought to have been a medical episode.
“EMAS and heli-medics attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”
