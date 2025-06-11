Emergency services called to incident in town's Market Square

Emergency services including air ambulance medics were called to an incident in Higham Ferrers Market Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 10) police and paramedics were alerted to ‘a possible fall from height’.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A man is in a life-threatening condition after a medical incident in the town's Market Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a call which came in to us at 2.30pm yesterday, June 10, at an address in Market Square.

Higham Ferrers - Market Place

"It was initially reported as a possible fall from height, but enquiries showed this was not the case and it is thought to have been a medical episode.

“EMAS and heli-medics attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”