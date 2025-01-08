Emergency services called to A6003 on main north south route between Corby and the A47

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A6003 in Uppingham – the main north south route between Corby and the A47.

The incident took place in London Road close to the Spring Back Way junction at about 8.30am today (January 8).

Witnesses saw an ambulance attending the scene involving a motorcycle rider on the hill near to Uppingham Community College.