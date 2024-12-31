Emergency services called to A43 lay-by between Kettering and Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to an A43 lay-by yesterday (Monday, December 30) after concerns were raised about the welfare of a driver.

People travelling on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton reported seeing several police vehicles that had responded to the 999 call.

The incident was called in just before 12.50pm after the man was discovered parked in the lay-by which is close to the Hannington crossroads.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a lay-by on the A43, near to the Hannington crossroads, shortly before 12.50pm on Monday, December 30, following concerns for the welfare of a driver.

The A43 between Kettering and Northampton/Google

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is now being prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time.”