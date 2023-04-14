News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
40 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
48 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Emergency services called to A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton

The road was closed for just under two hours

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a collision at a crossroads on the A43 this morning.

Police closed the road after the incident involving two lorries and a car close to the Hannington crossroads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a slight injury road traffic collision which occurred on the A43, near to the Hannington crossroads shortly after 9am this morning (April 14).

File pictureFile picture
File picture
Most Popular

“The incident involved two HGVs and a car. The female driver of the car was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries and a male driver of one of the HGVs was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

"The other driver was not injured.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was re-opened at 10.50am.

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorthamptonKetteringA43Police