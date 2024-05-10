Emergency services at Wellingborough Embankment as police receive reports of someone getting 'into difficulty in the water'
Police, paramedics, and fire have been called to Wellingborough’s Embankment following reports of a person getting ‘into difficulty’ at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police has issued a statement on its Facebook page, which reads: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in The Embankment, Wellingborough, following reports that someone had got into difficulty in the water.
"Alongside paramedics and our partners at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, we expect to be at the scene going into the evening and will provide the public with updates as and when it is appropriate to do so.”
The story is ongoing. More to follow.
