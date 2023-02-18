Emergency services have been called to the scene of a large fire in Denford Road, Ringstead.

Members of the public have been asked to keep away from the area.

The fire that started in a barn has spread to the nearby farmhouse.

File Picture

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We're asking members of the public to please avoid Denford Road in Ringstead until further notice.

“We currently have six pumps and two aerial appliances at the scene of a large fire, which started at 6.30pm this evening (Saturday, February 18).

“Crews are expected to be at the scene throughout the night. The fire started in a barn before spreading to the roof and first floor of the nearby farmhouse.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Our colleagues from the Fire Service are currently dealing with a large farmhouse fire in Denford Road, Ringstead.