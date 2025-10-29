Elton crash closes main A605 route between Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire

Motorists are being warned of tailbacks following a road crash between two vehicles on the A605 north of Oundle towards Peterborough.

Northamaptonshire Police are on the scene of the incident in Peterborough Road, Elton, near Warmington.

People have reported queues in both directions of around two miles.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A605, near Elton. This was reported to us at about 7.50am this morning (Wednesday, October 29).”

Cambs Travel News said: “#A605 #Peterborough Road, #Elton DELAYS in both directions of around two miles due to reports of a road traffic collision.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.50am with reports of a collision between a van and a car on the A605 at Elton. “Officers, paramedics and firefighters attended but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.”