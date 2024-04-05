Elm Bank Care Home residents and staff have a blast with karaoke fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents at Elm Bank are always keen to try something new.

An afternoon of fun was had by all with Kaleidoscope Karaoke, delivered by Becky Prendergast.

The residents enjoyed the array of different props and engaged fully with letting themselves go, with singing heard all around the home.

A resident singing along to the karaoke.

Each song got all singing and their feet moving to all their favourites. It is just amazing to see how music lifts spirits, creates joy and allows for all residents to reminisce on memories past.

Resident at Elm Bank said “It is wonderful, we can all sing along as the words were clear to see and the fun we had was super”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "Music is important to many of our residents and helps residents in many ways, it is lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with songs”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Getting into the spirit.