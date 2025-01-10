Elizabeth Street set for two-week closure as construction of Corby cycle lane continues

Elizabeth Street in Corby will close for two weeks to allow for cycle lane construction works. Image: National World

A main road through Corby town centre will shut to traffic to allow developers to continue work on the Corby cycle lane.

The much-bemoaned cycle lane, which will provide a safe cycle and pedestrian route from the town centre to the railway station along Oakley Road, has resulted in serious disruption for motorists during recent months.

Now Elizabeth Street will close for two weeks at the end of this month to allow the works to continue.

Bus stops on Elizabeth Street will be temporarily suspended, while the taxi rank will be closed.

The scheme has been funded by the Government’s Towns Fund and could cost up to £9m. A second part of the planned circular route along Cottingham Road is not yet funded.

Working with Kier Transportation, works along Elizabeth Street will mean a road closure will be in place from Monday, January 27, until Friday, February 7.

The work involves improvements to drainage, road safety and traffic signals as well as surfacing of carriageways.

Due to the narrow width of the road, some of the work will be carried out under a full road closure between 8am and 5pm.

Vehicle access during the daytime will continue to be maintained for businesses and residents, and access for deliveries will be allowed when safe to do so between working times (8am-5pm). After 5pm, the full closure will be removed, and access will be maintained via a one-way system on the southbound carriageway.

Before the full closure is in place, works will be taking place on the Northbound side of Elizabeth Street only from Monday, January 13.

Cllr David Brackenbury (Cons, Thrapston) North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “Corby is one of the fastest-growing towns in the country and it is vital that existing facilities are improved to meet the demands of this growth and the way people live and work.

“A key factor in achieving this is to encourage active, healthier, and more sustainable ways of travelling, which requires improving the environment and facilities along Elizabeth Street, Oakley Rd and Station Road. Corby was selected as one of over 100 towns to take part in this initiative.”

Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “Whilst we appreciate some disturbance may be felt, we hope that the long-term and environmental impacts of this project will benefit the community for the foreseeable future.

“It will significantly contribute to the active healthy travel agenda and help reduce congestion and emissions across Corby.”

Pedestrian access to all businesses and residents will be maintained. Deliveries on Elizabeth Street may be impacted, but access will be allowed when safe to do so.

Whilst these works are ongoing, there are also lane closures along the Oakley Road, Eastbound until February 2025 and Westbound until March 2025.