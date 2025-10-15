Electoral fraud investigation dropped into Corby Reform UK pre-election treating allegation

An investigation into a ‘treating’ allegation sparked by a pre-election buffet provided by a Reform UK candidate has been dropped after 'insufficient evidence' was found to prove an electoral fraud offence.

The allegation had been brought to the attention of Northants Police in the run-up to the by-election for the vacant Lloyds and Corby Village seat for North Northants Council (NNC).

During the campaign an open-door ‘pilot branch’ meeting for ‘all members and supporters’, was hosted by candidate Lee Duffy and Reform UK NNC councillors Eddie McDonald (Gretton and Weldon), Graham Cheatley (Kingswood) and David Donnelly (Corby West), at the Evs public house in Cottingham Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Following an investigation the force’s economic crime unit, there was insufficient evidence to prove an offence of electoral fraud. No further action will be taken and those involved have been informed and advised accordingly.”

According to guidance published for candidates and agents by the Electoral Commission, those standing for election must not influence any voter to vote by ‘treating’.

The guidance says: “A person is guilty of treating if either before, during or after an election they directly or indirectly give or provide any food, drink, entertainment or provision to corruptly influence any voter to vote or refrain from voting.

"Treating requires a corrupt intent - it does not apply to ordinary hospitality.”

At the time, North Northants Council and The Electoral Commission had said they were aware of the allegations.

Lee Duffy is now an NNC councillor after topping the poll in the Lloyds and Corby Village by-election last week.

Reform UK’s spokesman for NNC said: “This outcome reaffirms what was evident from the start - that this was a private meeting of Reform UK members and activists, not ‘treating’ or any kind of offence.

"The Electoral Commission’s guidance makes clear that ordinary hospitality is not an offence and we are pleased the facts have now been established. We therefore welcome this response.”