Election called for vacant Wellingborough Town Council seat - everything you need to know

An election for the vacant seat for Brickhill and Queensway ward in Wellingborough will take place on Thursday, November 20, with the candidates being announced on Monday (October 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seat was left vacant after the resignation of former councillor, Scott Fitzsimmons, who resigned from his post after just 108 days.

The now-confirmed election will take place on November 20, with votes being counted on Friday, November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brickhill and Queensway ward has been vacant since the resignation of Scott Fitzsimmons last month

Faris Ayoub is the candidate brought forward by the Green Party, and said: “I’m originally from South Wales and I’m passionate about fairness, equality, and protecting our environment. “I believe everyone should have the same opportunities to thrive in life and we urgently need to care for our planet, because it’s the only one we’ve got.

"I’m standing for election because I want to see positive, lasting change in our community and beyond. I also want to show that there is a real alternative to the status quo and that alternative is the Green Party.”

Reform UK’s candidate, Gavin Beales, currently represents the ward for North Northants Council, a seat which he won during the council elections in May this year, beating Faris Ayoub by 731 votes.

Vinod Vaghela, the Conservative Party’s candidate contested the Victoria ward seat in the May town council elections, coming up just 27 votes short of being elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Inskip has formerly been a member of Wellingborough Town Council, and will represent Labour in the Brickhill and Queensway election next month.

A Labour spokesman said: “Will is an experienced councillor who was leader of the Wellingborough Town Council Labour group last year. Will is a dedicated union rep who is passionate about equality both in and out of the workplace. “Will will make it a priority to ensure you are heard at your town council."

Poll cards will not be required, as leaflets will be posted to voters, which are expected to be despatched on the week commencing November 10. Residents from the Brickhill and Queensway ward who would like to vote in the election must register (providing a national insurance number) no later than November 4, with November 5 being the last day people can apply for a postal vote.

Registration can be done online here, or over the phone by contacting 01536 805115.

Voters must provide photo ID when voting at a polling station, and over the age of 18 on Thursday, November 20.