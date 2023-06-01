There’s lots of fun to be had at Rushden Lakes this month (June).
Here’s a handy guide to eight things to do at the popular retail and leisure complex that you might not know about.
It includes children’s activities, a 90s club classics charity event and a sports quiz.
Scroll down to check out what’s going on at Rushden Lakes apart from shopping during the month of June.
1. Kids Eat Free at Fridays
Your little ones can tuck into their favourite meal for less this half-term at Fridays at Rushden Lakes when any full price adult main is purchased - the offer runs until June 4 Photo: Rushden Lakes
2. Picture perfect!
Rushden Lakes' butterfly wall has had a summer makeover and will make a perfect backdrop for pictures and selfies between now and September. The wall is now adorned with sunflowers - post your snaps with the sunflowers using the hashtag #My RushdenLakes Photo: Rushden Lakes
3. Rock Up's Reception Mornings
If your little one is starting school in September, then head to Rock Up at Rushden Lakes where they can meet some of their future classmates. Simply book a special session on the day dedicated to their school and watch as they meet, climb and play with their new friends. This offer runs from now until Friday, July 14 Photo: National World
4. Hands-on half-term activities
You can take part in a variety of activities this half-term at the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre and Summer Leys. Wildlife crafts, pond dipping and minibeasting, willow weaving and more is available for all ages. Prices vary and booking is required - these events will run until Sunday, June 4 Photo: National World