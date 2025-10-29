'Eight-legged eviction service' launched by Kettering vet nurse to help UK homes this spider season

If you’ve spotted one too many creepy crawlies this Halloween, UK vet nurses have a new trick up their sleeve – a humane spider removal service.

Through the zumi app, qualified veterinary nurses are now offering help to anyone who’d rather not share their home with eight-legged guests.

Alongside regular pet care visits like nail clipping, drop-in visits and behaviour help, zumi’s latest light-hearted addition is already getting people talking.

Created by Kettering veterinary nurse Hannah Shepherd, zumi connects pet owners with trusted Registered Vet Nurses (RVNs) for affordable, in-home pet care.

Hannah said: “I’m not great with spiders myself. I know plenty of people who just freeze when they see one, but vet nurses work with all kinds of animals every day, so who better to help?”

As well as rescuing spiders, vet nurses visiting homes through zumi can help pet owners notice potential health changes in their pets and guide them to seek advice from their vets ~ helping support the profession during challenging times.

The service highlights the vital role vet nurses play in community pet care. Amid ongoing debate around veterinary costs, RVNs are helping make expert, affordable support more accessible ~ and sometimes that starts with something as small (and hairy) as a spider.

Pet owner Deborah Simpson from Northamptonshire said: “Having my local vet nurse visit through zumi has been brilliant. She looks after my guinea pigs and budgie, and now she’s on call for spiders too!”

With over 19,000 RVNs in the UK and 34 million pets, Hannah hopes zumi will help reconnect communities with vet nurses who support pets and their humans every day.

zumi is free to download on iOS and Android. Follow @wearezumi for more stories from vet nurses on the front line of pet care – and spider catching!