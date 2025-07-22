Eco-Schools Green Flag recognition for Barton Seagrave Primary School sustainability champions

Sustainability champions at Barton Seagrave Primary School are celebrating being awarded an Eco-Schools Green Flag.

The accolade comes after a year of work in which pupils promoted sustainability and raised environmental awareness among their school community, including peers, staff members, and the wider local community.

The Eco-Schools Green Flag internationally-recognised schools programme, established in 1994, has grown into a global movement, with Green Flag accreditation awarded to schools in more than 100 countries.

Barton Seagrave Primary School eco lead Alison Palmer said: “The children have all worked so hard to achieve their goals. It has been amazing to see their ideas implemented and brought to life. The cycle shed has been our greatest success and we'd like to thank Kettering Wickes for their generous donation of paint.”

Barton Seagrave Primary School with their Eco-Schools Green Flag award/National World

In England alone, the programme reaches over one million young people each year, empowering them to make a positive impact on the planet.

At Barton Seagrave Primary School, a pupil-led Eco-Committee, supported by Mrs Palmer, embraced Eco-Schools' trusted seven-step framework to champion positive environmental behaviours and further their school's sustainability journey.

The Eco-Committee kicked things off by reviewing their school environment and curriculum from an environmental perspective. They then worked together to create a detailed and year-long action plan to drive ‘meaningful’ change.

Their action plan focused on three key areas – transport, waste and litter. The Eco-Committee undertook various initiatives to address their priorities, including activities such as litter picks, eco audits, walk / cycle to school weeks and recycling assemblies.

Barton Seagrave Primary School pupils with their new bike store to encourage pupils to use scooters and bikes/National World

Eco-Schools England manager, Adam Flint, said: “Every year, we are amazed by the incredible efforts of young people working together to create a better future for all. Their collective impact is truly remarkable. If everyone approached the climate crisis with the same level of passion and determination, we could resolve it much faster and make it a problem of the past.

“At Keep Britain Tidy, we are delighted to recognise their achievements with the Eco-Schools Green Flag.”

To learn more about the Eco-Schools programme and accreditation, go to www.eco-schools.org.uk.