Easter fun for the kids including a visit from Bluey at Kettering community centre

Children got the chance to meet the Easter bunny and Bluey at a Kettering community centre.

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering recently held its Easter fair.

Lots of people turned out for the event, which included an Easter egg hunt and bonnet competition.

Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “Our Easter fair was great, the sun was shining and many people came.

"We had the Easter rabbit, Bluey, stalls, the free egg hunt was great and the Highfield Barnes Community Centre bonnet competition.”