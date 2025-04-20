Easter egg joy for high-flying Kettering couple expecting not one but FOUR babies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A high-flying Kettering couple have been sitting on an Easter secret that can be revealed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering’s resident peregrine falcons have been brooding not one but four eggs in their closely-monitored nest high above the streets of the town.

Now experts, the pair successfully reared four chicks in 2024, following up their three fledglings from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the attentive parents have been busy sitting on their gravelly nest box situated on the spire at St Peter and St Paul Church in Market Place.

The peregrines have been brooding four eggs in their Kettering nest/Hawk and Owl Trust

The birds of prey are being monitored by the Hawk and Owl Trust with a 24-hour webcam being beamed live from the medieval building in the heart of the town.

Currently the pair are brooding four eggs on the bespoke nest box below the spire. The species can nest on cliff-ledges, quarry faces, crags, sea-cliffs and man-made structures.

Once persecuted, improved legislation and protection has helped the birds to recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peregrines are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act. Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animal reaching in excess of 200mph in a dive, which makes them very effective hunters catching their prey in mid-air.

The Kettering peregrine falcon pair in a food pass on the spire of St Peter and St Paul Church/ Steve Sharpe

People are being asked to donate to the Hawk and Owl Trust or St Peter & St Paul Church to support the conservation effort.