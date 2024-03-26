Easter celebrations have begun for residents at Elm Bank care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lovely delivery of incubated living eggs arrived that are eagerly awaiting to hatch, followed by a thoughtful gesture from local school children. Residents welcomed the children to sing Easter songs, and deliver beautiful handmade Easter cards. The cards were warmly accepted by all, with bright smiles and hugs along the way.

Mabel, a resident at Elm Bank, said,” I love it when the children come to visit and they sing so well, and the cards are beautiful”, and "when will the chicks hatch?”.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “There is an Easter buzz around the home, with the delivery of our eggs yesterday, awaiting the hatching, followed by the children coming to sing today and handing out beautiful handmade Easter cards. The residents and staff are all excited to celebrate this week with many other events lined up, it is a busy week”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.