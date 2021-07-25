East Northants care provider to create 50 jobs

An award winning care company that provides care in people’s own homes is looking to expand their care team, creating 50 jobs across Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Thrapston and Oundle.

Home Instead East Northants have offered training in the skills required to become a carer and are looking for 'compassionate reliable people' to fill the roles.

Founded as a family business eleven years ago by Mark Darnell, the firm wants to highlight the importance of caregivers.

l-r Jackie Rafferty; client experience manager, Julie McDonald; recruitment coordinator, Mark Darnell; co-owner and Marie Franks; business development manager.

Mr Darnell said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many people’s lives, and priorities have certainly changed. The important roles of caregivers across the country have been highlighted, becoming more respected and admired for keeping our elderly population safe.

“We are a multi-award-winning family run business, who for the last eleven years have championed family values throughout.

"The way in which we operate is unique and allows us to offer a different working environment for our caregivers. For example, we match clients and caregivers, looking for common areas of interest or life experience so that there is an immediate connection."

Caregivers’ duties are tailored to the needs of individual clients and include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, post-discharge care, personal care, shopping and errands.

Mark added: “We have people requiring our care right now and so we are very keen to encourage more local people to consider a career with us.

"We provide a full training programme so any compassionate, reliable people who are interested in working with us should get in touch.”

No experience is necessary, as caregivers are provided with free quality training, including City & Guilds assured dementia and end of life training.

Anyone interested in finding out more should call 01933 678775 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/east-northants/.