East Northamptonshire Health and Wellbeing Festival - from spooks to spokes

A feel-good festival for residents of east Northamptonshire kicks off today aiming to improve the physical health and mental wellbeing across the area with a packed programme of events.

The East Northamptonshire Health and Wellbeing Festival will take place from October 25 to 31 in various locations in towns and villages.

From pre-schoolers gym classes to yoga for older members of the community, from walking to swimming, there should be something for everyone - including Halloween parties.

The festival is on all week with a wide range of activities

The festival has some free events and brings together existing activities and groups from around the district.

The first day of the festival starts with a soft play session at Rushden' s Pemberton Centre from 9am. As well as yoga for all ages in KIngs Cliffe there is also a free well-being walk in the village.

Activities continue in the afternoon and evening with family swimming, learn to run jogging, aqua aerobics and pilates.

At the festival cyclists will be able to get their bikes repaired for free as part of the The Big Bike Revival

Free bikes checks

Daily from Monday, October 25, The Big Bike Revival will provide free repairs and maintenance at any of the Dr Bike sessions in Rushden. Repairs include help with loose brakes, jumping gears and flat tyres so that old bikes at the back of the shed can have a new lease of life.

A full safety check and minor repairs will be undertaken in the free 'consultation' lasting a maximum of 30 minutes per bike with riders able to turn up with their bikes - children's or adult's - or can book a slot to guarantee a time.

Dr Bike will be at the Pemberton Centre in H E Bates Way, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; at Morrisons depot in Crown Way, Rushden, on Wednesday, at the Rushden Historical Transport Society Goods Shed in John Clark Way, on Friday. Slots are 10am to 2pm on weekdays and 10am to 3pm at the weekend.

To book a slot click here https://www.northamptonshiresport.org/programmes/big-bike-revivalThe full festival programme is:

The festival takes place all week

Monday October 25

9am to 11.30am The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Jumping Jax - Pre-school and baby sessions. Soft play, inflatable fun, climbing area, toys, sports and more. £4 per child (members), £5 (non-members).

10am to 10.45am Penny Yoga. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Hatha Yoga - mixed ability for young and not so young, fit and flexible to those who are stiff and working towards fitness. £5 per person for first session.

10am to 11am Kings Cliffe & Wansford Surgery. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Walk and Chat - Short walk and chat followed by a tea or coffee. The walk is short and is on the grass paths around KC Active and adjoining Village Field and Millennium Wood. Free. No booking required.

Little Kickers

1pm to 2pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ.Family swim sessions designed to give parents, guardians or carers time to bond with the children. They are safe and in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere so everyone can enjoy their swim whatever their confidence level or ability. Charge applies.

6.15pm Diamond Runners. The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Learn to run jogging group, Diamond Runners welcomes runners of all abilities. First two sessions are free.

7pm to 8pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Aqua Aerobics - Aerobic sessions in the pool that can maintain and improve stamina, strength and suppleness as well as increase cardiovascular fitness. £4.50 per person. £3.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required.

7.15pm to 8pm Active Performance Kings Cliffe. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Functional Fitness Group Exercise Class - Various activity classes are on offer this week at the special festival price of £3 per person.

7.30pm to 8.15pm Pilates - A calming and balancing mat based workout, focusing on core strength. It's a gentle but highly effective exercise for improving posture, flexibility and preventing injuries. £5.50 per person. £4.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required .

Tuesday, October 26

Mini Gym

10.30am to 11.30am North Northants Active Communities. Kings Cliffe Ex-Servicemen's Club, Wood Road, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6XF. A friendly and inclusive walk that is free to join run by volunteer wellbeing walk leaders and often involve a chance for refreshments and a chat after the walk. Free. No booking required

10.30am to 12 noon CPSL Mind & Kings Cliffe & Wansford Surgery. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Good Mood Café - Drop into our weekly Good Mood Cafe and connect with like-minded people. Free. No booking required.

11am to 12 noon Walking Netball – A slower version of the game - netball, but at a walking pace, suitable for those aged over 50. £3 per person. No booking required. Free to members.

11am to 12.30pm Stanwick Lakes, NN9 6GY. Friends of The Greenway host a Health Walk at Stanwick Lakes with a herbal botanist to help identify what can and can't be eaten from the hedgerow. Free. Booking [email protected]

12 noon to 1pm The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Walking Football – a slower version of the beautiful game – football but at a walking pace, suitable for those who used to play and those aged 50+. £3 per person - no booking required - Free to members.

12.30pm to 1.30pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY. Yogalates - A combination of yoga and pilates with a blend of core strengthening, flexibility and meditation. £5.50 per person. £4.50 for over 60s. Booking required.

1pm to 2pm The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Get Up and Go (Otago) – A chair based exercise programme aimed at increasing strength and balance to prevent falls. £3 per person. No booking required.

1pm to 2pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Bat and Chat - A social and fun activity for people of all ages to meet up, chat and play table tennis. £3 per person. No booking required.

1pm to 3pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ.Family Swim - Sessions designed to give parents, guardians or carers time to bond with the children, whatever their confidence level or ability. Charge applies.

6pm to 7pm Kings Cliffe. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. A group exercise session. Various activity classes are on offer this week at the special festival price of £3 per person.

7.30pm to 8.30pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Aqua Aerobics - Aerobic sessions in the pool that can maintain and improve stamina, strength and suppleness as well as increase cardiovascular fitness. £4.50 per person. £3.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required.

Wednesday, October 27

9.30am to 10.30am Meet at The Grainstore Coffeehouse, Manor House Farm Estate, 10b Addington Road, Woodford, NN14 4ES. Wellbeing Walk - A friendly and inclusive walk that is free to join. Walks are run by volunteer wellbeing walk leaders. Free. No booking required.

10am to 11am The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Aqua Aerobics - Aerobic sessions in the pool that can maintain and improve stamina, strength and suppleness as well as increase cardiovascular fitness. £4.50 per person. £3.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required.

10am to 1pm R2R Tennis. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. October half-term holiday tennis camp - Suitable for children aged five to 12 years. Charge applies.

10am to 10.45am, 11am to 11.45am The Pemberton Centre, Eclipse Mini Gym. Charge applies

10.30am to 11.30am Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Aqua Aerobics £4.50 per person. £3.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required.

10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm Fermyn Woods Country Park, Brigstock, NN14 3HS. Stick-tas-tic all the things you can do with a stick from den building to fire lighting, sticky sticks to bug homes, bows and arrows to stick crafts. Suitable for 4+ years. Bookings only and £15 per family (max 2 adults and 3 children).Car parking charges apply. Bookings at [email protected]

12 noon to 2pm Friends of The Greenway. Morrisons, Crown Park, Rushden, NN10 6BS. Guided Bike Ride - A guided bike ride of the Greenway that is suitable for families. Get your bike fixed at Morrisons with Dr Bike and leave from there at 12 noon. Free. Booking [email protected]

2pm to 3.30pm Adult Learning Service. The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Mindfulness - An introduction to mindfulness techniques. Free. Booking required. 01832 742195 [email protected]

2.15pm to 3pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Family Swim. Charge applies.

From 4pm Beds, Cambs & Northants Wildlife Trust. Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre, The Boardwalk, Rushden Lakes, NN10 6FA. [email protected] Valley Wildlife Watch and Youth Rangers Events - give young people aged seven to 17 years the opportunity to learn more about wildlife and get involved with habitat management and monitoring. Charge applies wildlifebcn.org.

4.30pm to 5.30pm Northampton Town FC Community at The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Premier League Kicks - Free disability football coaching for children aged 8 to 18 years. Free. Booking required.https://www.ntfccommunity.co.uk/pl-kicks.

6pm to 7pm Northampton Town FC Community. The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. 07848 473528Premier League Kicks - Free Football Coaching for children ages 7 to 13 years. Free. Booking required.https://www.ntfccommunity.co.uk/pl-kicks

6.15pm to 6.45pm Kings Cliffe. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Legs, Bums and Tums - Group exercise session. Special festival price of £3 per person.

6.30pm to 7.30pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, Indoor cycling set to music, using stationary bikes in a class environment. High intensity and low impact. £5.50 per person. £4.50 for over 60s. Booking required.

Thursday, October 28

9am to 10am The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, 01832 734090 Splash Tots - Pool-based fun for adults and children aged up to 4 years. Aimed at introducing children to the water with nursey rhymes and fun. Charge applies

9am to 12 noon, 9.30am to 3pm Peterborough United Foundation. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. The Peterborough United Foundation are running two days of football camps. The sessions are 9am to 12 noon for children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 (£10 per day) and 9.30am-3pm for children in Years 3–6 (£20 per day). FA and UEFA qualified coaches (who also hold enhanced DBS, Safeguarding Children and Emergency Aid certificates) will deliver a range of fun football activities for boys and girls of any ability. All sessions will culminate with matches and tournaments.www.theposhfoundationcourses.com

9.30am to 10.30am Active Performance Kings Cliffe. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Get Active - Group exercise session. Special festival price of £3 per person.

10am to 11am The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Adult swimming lessons - participants have their own goals and work at their own pace supported by fully qualified instructors. Charge applies.

10am to 1pm R2R Tennis. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. October Half-Term Holiday Tennis Camp - Suitable for children aged 5 to 12 years. Charge applies.

10.30am to 11.30am North Northants Active Communities. Irthlingborough Library, High Street, Irthlingborough, NN9 5PU. Wellbeing Walk - A friendly and inclusive walk that is free to join, run by volunteer leaders. Free. No booking required.

10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm Irchester Country Park, Irchester, NN29 7DL Stick-tas-tic all the things you can do with a stick from den building to fire lighting, sticky sticks to bug homes, bows and arrows to stick crafts. Suitable for 4+ years. Bookings only and £15 per family (max 2 adults and 3 children).Car parking charges apply. Bookings at [email protected]

11am to 1pm Beds, Cambs & Northants Wildlife Trust. Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre, The Boardwalk, Rushden Lakes, NN10 6FA. Nene Valley Wildlife Watch and Youth Rangers Events - These new sessions give young people aged 7 to 17 years the opportunity to learn more about wildlife and get involved with habitat management and monitoring. Charge applies wildlifebcn.org.

1pm to 3pm The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Over 50s Club – A sports and social club for people aged over 50. Activities include soft ball tennis, badminton, table tennis and use of the gym. £3 per person. No booking required.

1pm to 3pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Family Swim Charge applies

2pm to 3pm KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. Gentle (Chair) Yoga to promote a sense of well being and better balance for clients who find they need the support of a chair. £5 per person for first session.

From 6.15pm Diamond Runners. The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Learn to run jogging group with Diamond Runners for runners of all abilities. First two sessions free.

7.30pm to 8.30pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Aqua Aerobics - Aerobic sessions in the pool £4.50 per person. £3.50 per person for over 60s. Booking required

Friday, October 29

9am to 10am The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Aqua Zumba - Low-impact, high energy aquatic exercise class.

9am to 11.30am The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP. Jumping Jax - Pre-school and baby sessions. Soft play, inflatable fun, climbing area, toys, sports £4 per child (members), £5 (non-members).

9am to 12 noon, 9.30am to 3pm Peterborough United Foundation. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. The Peterborough United Foundation are running two days of football camps. The sessions are 9am to 12 noon for children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 (£10 per day) and 9.30am-3pm for children in Years 3–6 (£20 per day). FA and UEFA qualified coaches (who also hold enhanced DBS, Safeguarding Children and Emergency Aid certificates) will deliver a range of fun football activities for boys and girls of any ability. All sessions will culminate with matches and tournaments.www.theposhfoundationcourses.com

10am to 11am North Northants Active Communities. Rushden Hall, Hall Park, Rushden, NN10 9NG. The meeting place is in the park near the flagpole and steps outside the hall. Wellbeing Walk - A friendly and inclusive walk that is free to join. Free. No booking required.

10am to 1pm R2R Tennis. KC Active, Kings Cliffe, PE8 6YH. October Half-Term Holiday Tennis Camp - Suitable for children aged 5 to12 years. Charge applies.

10.30am to 11.30am Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ.Family Swim. Charge applies.

11am to 12 North Northants Active Communities. The Black Horse Pub, Fotheringhay Road, Nassington, PE8 6QU.Wellbeing Walk. Free. No booking required.

12 noon to 2pm Friends of The Greenway at the Goods Shed, Rushden Historical Transport Museum, John Clark Way, Rushden, NN10 0AW. Guided Bike Ride - A guided bike ride of the Greenway that is suitable for families. Leave at 12 noon..Free. Booking required via [email protected]

1.15pm to 2pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Little Splashers - Pool-based fun for adults and child aged up to 4 years. Aimed at introducing children to the water with nursey rhymes and fun.

2pm to 3pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ Family Swim Charge applies.

6pm to 7pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Clubbercise - A fun full body workout with a banging soundtrack.

Saturday, October 30

From 7am Running Buddies. Duck Street Car Park (Wilkos) Rushden, NN10 9ZA. RunningBuddies12 - A fun and inclusive running group covering Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Stanwick and surrounding areas. On Saturday morning they host a Saturday Social and run as a group and no one gets left behind. Suitable for all run paces. Free. Booking required. RunTogether / RunningBuddies12 / Home

8.30am to 11.15am The Pemberton Centre, Rushden, NN10 9YP.Little Kickers - Four different football classes each tailored to a different age group. From 18 months to 7 years. Charge applies.

1pm to 2pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY. Family Swim. Charge applies

Sunday, October 31

9am to 10am Spencer Park Junior Parkrun. Spencer Park, Washbrook Road, Rushden, NN10 6UL. Junior Parkrun - A 2k event for juniors only, from the ages of 4 to 14 years old.Free to join. Pre-register required. Register before your first visit on the main parkrun website – https://www.parkrun.org.uk/

9.30am to 12.30pm Splash Leisure Pool, Rushden, NN10 9SJ. Family Swim

10am to 12 noon Higham Ferrers Tennis Club. Recreation Ground, Higham Ferrers, NN10 8EP. Social Tennis - The tennis club will offer six free places at their Sunday morning social tennis club session on October 31, from 10am to 12 noon, to anyone aged 18 and over. First come, first served. Ferrers & Rushden Tennis Club / Ferrers & Rushden Tennis Club (lta.org.uk)

10am to 2pm The Nene Centre, Thrapston, NN14 4JY, Family Swim Charge applies.

10am to 4pm Stanwick Lakes - Rockingham Forest Trust. Stanwick Lakes, Stanwick, NN9 6GY. Halloween families can explore the Spooktacular trail at Stanwick Lakes. This family fun trail includes spooky Halloween decorations, hidden nature facts and a look into Stanwick Lakes’ magical history, plus fun live demonstrations on selected days. Book of Spells activity leaflet for £2.75 - one prize per purchase.www.stanwicklakes.org.uk.

10am to 4pm Stanwick Lakes - Rockingham Forest Trust. Stanwick Lakes, Stanwick, NN9 6GY.Children's Wellbeing and Mindfulness Trail - 50p per trail leaflet.www.stanwicklakes.org.uk

10am to 4pm Beds, Cambs & Northants Wildlife Trust. Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre, The Boardwalk, Rushden Lakes, NN10 6FA. October half-term activities including Brilliant Bone Trail, Halloween craft special events and Awesome Autumn Leaf Bunting and a Halloween Spooktacular. Charge applies.

VariousAdult Learning Courses. Various locations. 01604 367119 [email protected] Learning Courses for life, for wellbeing, for work. Charge applies - see booking information for further details.www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/adultlearning