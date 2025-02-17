Emergency services are on the scene at Wellingborough Train Station after reports that someone has been hit by a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Rail says passengers can expect delays between Bedford and Kettering until approximately 1pm

A National Rail spokesman said: “A person has been hit by a train between Bedford and Kettering. To allow the emergency services to safely access the line and carry out their work, all lines between these stations are currently closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains are currently unable to run between these stations, and will be revised. This is expected until 13:00.”

Emergency Services are on the scene at Wellingborough Train Station Credit: Laura Batchelor

"Alternative arrangements are being looked into to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that the East Midlands Railway team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.”

The Fire Service assisted in helping passengers from the train involved in the incident, and left the scene at Wellingborough Train Station at around 11.30 this morning (January 17) in the incident in the hands of British Transport Police.

Services are affected between London St Pancras International and Corby, Nottingham, and Sheffield.