Rail passengers from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough are being warned of morning rush hour delays and cancellations on Wednesday (August 17) after a person was hit by a train.

Operator East Midlands Railway issued a bulletin at 6.31am confirming services in both directions have been halted between Luton and London St Pancras.

Lines are likely to remain closed until around 9.30am.

A spokesman added: “At present emergency services are en-route to manage the incident. They are expected to arrive at 6:45am.”

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.”

Thameslink trains from Bedford are also halted.