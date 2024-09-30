Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers using East Midlands Railways (EMR) are facing delays and cancellations after a person was sadly hit by a train on the line serving Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby.

Train services were stopped just after lunchtime causing disruption to the north-south route between the capital and the East Midlands.

An announcement by EMR said the person had been hit on the line in Bedfordshire with trains not getting back to the usual timetable until ‘at least 6pm’.

A spokesman said: “We are sad to report that a person was hit by a train earlier. This occurred between Bedford and Luton disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London and Corby/London routes.

EMR train at Corby Station file picture/National World

“Our trains continue to be subject to late notice alterations and cancellations because of the earlier disruption. “At this time our London St Pancras/Corby service is still heavily reduced. We will work to add additional stops to our trains between London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield services to keep customers on the move.

"We are still working hard to get trains running to their advertised times again. We now don't expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes until at least 6pm.”

Replacement buses have been brought in to operate between Corby and Kettering and Wellingborough and Bedford in place of trains that have been cancelled.

Some usual ticket restrictions have been relaxed. Passengers with an advance ticket which is usually valid on a specific train may currently use it to travel on any of trains on this route.

People with an off peak or super off peak ticket may use it on board peak time trains today (September 30). Passengers with a ticket dated for travel today and who decide not to travel may use the ticket to travel tomorrow instead. The spokesman added: “Our trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations. You should use alternative routes which will be most comfortable and quickest way to get where you need to be.”

For more information go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#Intercity-route