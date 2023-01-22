The new barriers at Kettering station

Those without a ticket will no longer be able to walk onto the platforms at Corby and Kettering’s railway stations from tomorrow (January 23).

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will begin operating ticket barriers after a £698,000 investment on its Connect route, which they say is designed to give customers a ‘more secure and seamless experience’ when travelling through the station concourse.

EMR say the staffed gatelines will also help reduce the number of customers travelling without a ticket, discourage anti-social behaviour and improve security.

EMR staff will be on hand to advise customers who need help understanding how to use the barriers, including the benefits of using their EMR Smartcard.

The EMR Smartcard makes keeps train tickets securely in one place and means there is no need for customers to queue to collect tickets. Passengers simply tap their Smartcard onto the reader at ticket machines, platform validators and ticket gatelines.

Plans are also ongoing to operate gatelines at Wellingborough station soon – which will mean the whole of the EMR Connect route will use barriers.

Neil Grabham, EMR’s customer services director, said: "The installation of these new gatelines are part of our efforts to modernise and improve our EMR Connect network.

"As well as stopping a loss of revenue, which is ultimately taxpayers money, they will also help to improve security at stations for customers.

