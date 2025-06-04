East Midlands Railway offering discounts for Northamptonshire pupils going on school trips by train

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is inviting schools to take advantage of its specially discounted group travel rates – designed to make educational trips by train more affordable, flexible and convenient.

With tailored discounts for school groups of 10 or more, schools can save up to 50 per cent compared to equivalent adult fares, with savings of up to £10 per student, depending on the journey.

With EMR providing train services from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough stations, it makes the offer ideal for schools across the north of the county.

Discounted tickets are available on all EMR routes, subject to availability, and offer a cost-effective solution for teachers organising class outings, cultural visits or educational tours.

EMR runs services from Kettering train station

EMR has a dedicated team available to support teachers through the booking process and to ensure that their class can travel together.

EMR’s network includes a range of fantastic places and attractions that are perfect for school trips.

Schools regularly travel with EMR to destinations such as the British Museum, the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum, the Tate Modern, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the National Gallery.

EMR can also help students visit the Houses of Parliament, the Heights of Abraham and Chatsworth.

Many school groups use its services to reach the Peak District, and the operator frequently carries young people participating in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Many schools make use of the affordable group tickets to support their teaching of the 'travel and transport' topic in the curriculum.

In these cases, pupils usually travel a short distance – often just a few stops – allowing them to gain hands-on experience and learn how the railway operates in practice. EMR’s regional routes are perfect for this.

Lots of community groups also take advantage of group tickets, including Rainbows, Guides, Beavers and Cubs.

Jenna Cowie, interim commercial director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We know that planning a school trip can be a big job – we’re here to make it easier and more affordable so schools can focus on making it educational and fun.

“London has lots to offer – whether it’s a cultural visit to one of its museums or a short hop to learn about local transport, our discounted group travel is designed to make train travel accessible.

“With savings, support, and plenty of destinations to choose from, we’re here to help make your next school trip an adventure to remember.”

Deanna Julian, a deputy finance team leader at The Bemrose School, has used EMR’s services for school trips a number of times.

She said: “We find them to be very professional and reliable. We have always been very satisfied with the service we have received, and they have made arranging travel simple for us.

“Ticket prices are always competitive, and they have always been very accommodating when we’ve had last-minute demands. We will definitely be working with them again in the future.”

All group travellers must remain together on the same train service to qualify for group rates.

To find the best deals for a group, teachers should call EMR’s group travel team on 01332 502734 or email [email protected].