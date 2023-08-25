East Carlton Park will play host to a two-day free event this coming bank holiday weekend.

Fly By Bars’ Summer Sessions, a creative summer fete, will be held across Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event there’s plenty for children and the whole family to be kept entertained with activities including:

As always with Fly By Bars events there will be a number of excellent street food stalls as well as Fly By Bars own bar, selling beers, cocktails, fizz craft beers, mocktails, and frozen cocktails

- Corby Library story time

- Ready Steady Plant Adults

- Graffiti workshops

- Pottery workshops

There will be a DJ and music area which will feature DJs and acoustic singers all weekend, as well as a silent disco, suitable for everyone

- Vikings of Mercia (Workshops )

- Circus workshop by just Karen

- Ready Steady Grow Kids how to grow and adult workshops

They will also have a market place with local businesses from Mama Established to Green Treats and Ready Steady Grow. On the Saturday the Old Village market will also be joining them with a few traders.

Map of the event site

There will also be a DJ and music area which will feature DJs and acoustic singers all weekend, as well as a silent disco.

On Saturday there will be vintage fairground rides for children and a pop up gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wellbeing area hosted by Wild Friends Events will be there. The Wellbeing Nest is near the hut and has a range of treatments throughout the weekend.

And Fly By Bars say they are ‘super chuffed’ to be working with Emma and the team at Lakelands hospice, who are hosting a dog show on the Sunday which ‘can't be missed’.

There will be a number of street food stalls as well as Fly By Bars’ own bar, selling beers, cocktails, fizz, mocktails and frozen cocktails.

Dominic Douglas, who runs the events, said: “We want people to come and be part of summer sessions, come and be creative.

“Our last summer sessions were an amazing event and heavily supported and only got great feedback which got more people in involved in these weekend events.