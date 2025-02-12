East Carlton Country Park has been recognised by Natural England and awarded accredited country park status.

The North Northamptonshire Council-run park has shown that it offers high quality visitor facilities and services to more than 400,000 visitors annually.

With its well maintained, accessible and welcoming green spaces, the park has successfully met Natural England’s criteria to become an accredited country park.

This nationally recognised accreditation confirms official country park status for the already well-established North Northamptonshire green asset, aligning it with the four other accredited country parks run by North Northamptonshire Council – Barnwell Country Park, Fermyn Country Park, Irchester Country Park and Sywell Country Park.

Some of the essential criteria required for accreditation:

- at least 10 hectares in size

- less than 10 miles from a residential area

- free to enter

- inclusive and accessible

- predominantly natural or semi-natural landscape

- signposted and easy to navigate

- visibly staffed

- available for public or educational events

- near public toilets

- informed by the local community

The full list of criteria can be found on the GOV.UK Natural England page.

Located near Corby and spanning 102 acres of park and woodland, East Carlton Country Park has become a key destination for families, walking groups and nature lovers.

The park is free to enter and offers a wide range of attractions, including a café, woodland shop, a large adventure play area, scenic trails and the popular Love Exploring Dinosaur Safari Trail.

Proceeds from the woodland shop support the park’s conservation efforts, including a vibrant volunteer programme.

Since 2021, the park has received the coveted Green Flag Award for four consecutive years, recognising its ongoing efforts to maintain high standards and visitor satisfaction.

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “I’m delighted that East Carlton Country Park has been awarded country park status.

“This national accreditation is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the NNC Country Parks and Woodlands team, as well as The Friends of East Carlton Country Park, who maintain the park to such a high standard, ensuring facilities are safe, clean and welcoming for visitors.

“It really is a beautiful park that offers an inclusive experience with something for everyone to enjoy.”

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Achieving country park status is testament to the hard work of our teams and local community groups who help maintain and enhance East Carlton Country Park.

“This status recognises the high-quality facilities and services that make East Carlton Country Park an excellent destination for enjoying the great outdoors.

“I encourage everyone to visit and experience its many attractions and opportunities to connect with nature.”