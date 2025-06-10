Earthshot Prize £1m chance for Kettering company nominated for sustainable electronics reuse and recycling

A Kettering company is in the running to win a £1m after being nominated for the annual Earthshot Prize just one of 15 nominated globally this year.

Based in Garrard Way on the town’s Telford Way Industrial Estate, In2tec is one of the a leading innovators in sustainable electronics recycling and reusing electronic components that would otherwise go to landfill.

Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize highlights ‘collective action’ connecting finalists across the world to ‘repair’ the planet.

In2tec’s nomination in the 'Building a Waste-Free World' category highlights the potential impact of the company's ReUSE and ReCYCLE technologies, promoting sustainable techniques to help significantly reduce electronic waste (ewaste) and save energy, minimising harmful emissions caused by manufacture and end-of-life processing.

Emma Armstrong, sustainable electronics ambassador of In2tec, said: “We are delighted to be recognised by being nominated for an Earthshot Prize for our efforts in promoting sustainability within the electronics sector.

“Our ReUSE and ReCYCLE technologies are designed to transform ewaste from a growing environmental concern into a valuable resource, fostering a truly circular economy.”

The company’s patented ReUSE technology comprises materials, processes, and design techniques that enable printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) to be fully disassembled at end-of-life or for repair.

Complementing this, their ReCYCLE process allows these PCBAs to be returned to their original components without damage, so they can be used in new products or sold.

The environmental impact of these innovations is said to be ‘substantial’. It is estimated that if just 10 per cent of the world's annual PCBA production used ReUSE technology, over 27.9 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions could be prevented.

Currently only 7.2 per cent of the global economy currently operates on a circular model, with nearly all electronic components being discarded after an average of four years, despite having a lifespan of 20 plus years.

In 2024, In2tec was named as the ‘Most Eco-Conscious Electronics Development Company’ in the SME News Midlands Enterprise Awards, recognising its commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions in electronic development.

If In2tec win they will they will be awarded £1m and the accolade of becoming one of only 50 winners of The Earthshot Prize.

Becoming a winner of The Earthshot Prize would afford them access to a global platform and profile with their stories being showcased the world over.

Those shortlisted for the prize are also given tailored support and opportunities to help ‘develop and accelerate’ their work.

The Earthshot Prize winners will be announced later this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Categories for the prize have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts; They are – Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix our Climate.

By 2030, the ambition is to build a world where nothing goes to waste, where the leftovers of one process become the raw materials of the next – just like they do in nature.

For more information about In2tec and its sustainable technologies, go to www.in2tec.com.

Find out more about The Earthshot Prize by going to https://earthshotprize.org/.