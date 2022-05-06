Earthquake hits Corby: Experts confirm this morning's tremor

An earthquake hit Corby this morning (Friday, May 6), the British Geological Survey has confirmed.
People living in Corby, Kettering and parts of East Northamptonshire reported hearing a low rumbling noise as the quake hit at 11.31am.
Many took to social media to ask if others had felt it. Several said they had thought it was a low-flying plane or a lorry starting up.
This afternoon the British Geological Survey, which measures seismic movement, confirmed that a 2.3 magnitude quake had its epicentre 6km below Corby.
Darren Smith who lives on Corby’s Danesholme estate said: “I thought I was imagining it.
“There was a loud rumble and a few things on the side rattled.”
No damage has yet been reported.
Back in 2014/15 nine earthquakes hit neighbouring Rutland over an 18 month period. The largest magnitude of those was 3.8.