Early morning handbag and perfume burglaries in Wellingborough village linked

A series of burglaries of designer goods from properties in and around Great Doddington have been linked by police.

All three incidents took place in the early hours of Saturday, July 24 where two men targeted handbags and perfumes after breaking windows to gain access.

Within the space of around two hours, two houses and Wellingborough Rugby Club had been broken into and items stolen.

Handbags like these ones were taken in the burglary

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are linking three burglaries which took place in Wellingborough and Great Doddington in the early hours of Saturday, July 24.

"The first incident took place between 1.15am and 1.30am when two men broke into Wellingborough Rugby Club in Cut Throat Lane, causing damage to a rear window. Once inside they stole a bag.

"The second and third incidents both took place in Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington, between 2am and 3.30am, when the offenders attempted to gain access to one house, before breaking into the second address via a kitchen window.

"Once inside the second house, the offenders stole various Louis Vuitton, Coach and Mulberry designer handbags and purses, Molton Brown and Opium perfumes, and two decorative hand-held fans.

Perfume and fans were taken in the burglaries

"The offenders are described as two white men, aged 20 to 25 and wore balaclavas or tights on their heads. It’s believed they accessed the rear garden of the house via a field."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have seen a vehicle parked on the A45 near the village.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered for sale in unusual circumstance any designer bags, purses or perfumes matching the items stolen.

Anyone who witnessed any of the three incidents or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.