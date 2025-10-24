Early morning 999 call to Irthlingborough home sees firefighters in action

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:03 BST
Firefighters have attended a blaze at a home in Irthlingborough today (Friday).

A crew from Rushden fire station responded to the emergency in Addington Road near Crow Hill.

When they arrived firefighters found a number of stacked fence panels on fire in the back garden.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 4.15am today (October 24) to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Irthlingborough.

Northants Fire and Rescue Service file pictureplaceholder image
Northants Fire and Rescue Service file picture

“A crew from Rushden arrived at the scene, on Addington Road, and found a number of stacked fence panels on fire in the back garden.

“Crews extinguished the flames using water jets and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the panels were left at a safe temperature.

“Firefighters stayed at the property to investigate the cause, which was determined to have started accidentally. They then conducted a Home Fire Safety check and offered safety advice to the occupants.

“The crew returned to their station at Rushden shortly before 6am.”

