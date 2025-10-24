Early morning 999 call to Irthlingborough home sees firefighters in action
A crew from Rushden fire station responded to the emergency in Addington Road near Crow Hill.
When they arrived firefighters found a number of stacked fence panels on fire in the back garden.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 4.15am today (October 24) to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Irthlingborough.
“A crew from Rushden arrived at the scene, on Addington Road, and found a number of stacked fence panels on fire in the back garden.
“Crews extinguished the flames using water jets and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the panels were left at a safe temperature.
“Firefighters stayed at the property to investigate the cause, which was determined to have started accidentally. They then conducted a Home Fire Safety check and offered safety advice to the occupants.
“The crew returned to their station at Rushden shortly before 6am.”