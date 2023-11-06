Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bookings are now being taken for the 2024 Waendel Walk, some six months before it’s due to take place.

The Waendel Walk is an annual international event that sees people participate in routes of varying distances over three days, and in 2024 it will be held over the weekend of May 17.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: “We’re delighted to be running the walk again and to offer early bird ticket prices for the 2024 Waendel Walk.

Walkers take part in the 2023 event

“It brings a real buzz to the town.

“We know our participants value the chance to secure their places early, so this year we have launched our early bird ticket prices a full three months earlier than last year.

“We are committed to making the event available to all and these early bird rates offer significant discounts and new family packages, making the event affordable for all to enjoy.

"We look forward to seeing walkers from near and far joining us for this incredible experience.”

The town council took on the management of the Waendel Walk from 2023, and next year the 5, 10, 15, 25, and 42km walks will begin at the Castle Theatre.

Early bird bookings will grant ‘a generous discount on registration fees’.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council added: “Every year, the Waendel Walk attracts thousands of walkers from all over the world as well as locally, who come to explore the stunning landscapes and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.”