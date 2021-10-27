Earls Barton vineyard owners vow to 'build back better' after devastating house fire

The owners of an Earls Barton house which was destroyed by a huge blaze have vowed to 'build back better' and will open their vineyard to visitors on Saturday as planned.

An outpouring of messages from the village community, customers and supporters sent the owners their 'love' and offers of help.

Firefighters had been called to a fire at New Lodge in Northampton Road just before 7pm on Monday, October 25.

The Vineyard will open on Saturday

The house formed a backdrop as a wedding and 'boutique' events venue just along from New Lodge Vineyard.

A message on the New Lodge Vineyard Facebook site said: "Thank you everyone! Very emotional outreach from you all - thank you for all your support and wishes.

"We are all safe, no one died! and we will build back better."

Messages of condolence from across the area were posted offering their support.

Fire firefighters on the scene yesterday (Tuesday, October 26)

One said: "So sorry to hear about the fire, but you are an amazing family and I really believe you will build back even better. You are all safe that's what matters. Reach out to your village if you need.

Another wrote: "Sending our love and support from our family to yours. Can't imagine how heart breaking it must be to lose so much, but as you have said you are all safe. Thank the lord for that, and you have the love of each other and also the love of our wonderful community to keep you moving forwards. Please just ask if there is anything that any of us can do."

A third said: "So sorry for such a tragedy. Thinking of you all at very difficult time. Such a huge relief to know everyone is ok and safe. Happy to help in any way I can. please just let me know. Well done to all the emergency services that helped - you are amazing people."

The award-winning vineyard will open on Saturday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm for cheese and wine tasting. For more details click here.A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing."