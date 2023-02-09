Earls Barton Raiders are on the look-out for new recruits as it makes the decision to expand to two flag football teams for the 2023 season.

Earls Barton Saxons will be a new branch of the Raiders, giving more opportunities for people who are keen to take up the more gentle version of America’s favourite sport.

Tom of the Earls Barton Raiders said: “Our numbers have grown a lot in the first 18 months or so.

Earls Barton Raiders won the OFL Plate Final last year, the club's first trophy

"It’s mainly a non-contact sport, it’s really a sport for everyone.”

The name ‘Saxons’ was chosen to illustrate the village’s history, being centred around a pre-Norman church that has stood since the late 10th century. It will serve as a developmental team, provoking a points-based system to determine which players will play for each team.

Tom added: “We try to tie into the village as much as we can, we want everyone to be part of the community.”

The Earls Barton Raiders forged a partnership with Wellingborough Rugby Club to use its facilities for training, and home games are played at the Old Grammarians sports fields in Wellingborough.

Looking to the future, Tom simply said: “we’re taking it as it comes.”

Flag football is a variant of American football that promotes a safer approach to the sport, meaning it is accessible for all ages and abilities.

The nature of the sport means anyone can be a hero, not just the fastest, tallest, or most agile. Instead of tackling, participants have a belt attached to their waist.

The team’s values are respect, responsibility, and teamwork, principles that stretch beyond the field as the Raiders (and now Saxons too) often embark in community work, helping set up the Earls Barton Carnival and heading up ‘Santa comes to Barton’ in 2022, raising money for local causes.

The timing of the announcement couldn’t have been better, as the annual playing of Super Bowl LVII (57) is set to take place on Sunday (February 12) between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.