Residents local to Earls Barton will have the opportunity to donate or collect food items that can help families get through the busy and stressful holiday season.

Christmas has been and gone and the celebrations are almost over, but Earls Barton Methodist Church is continuing to give back with its Good Plate market stall returning on New Year’s Eve to allow people from 10.30am until midday to access food such as fruit and vegetables and bakery and frozen items.

It will take place in its usual spot outside Earls Barton Library.

The stall on New Year's Eve is the last of 2022

The stall is happening just one week after the churches of Earls Barton joined to host the beloved ‘Carols on the Square’, which saw locals turn out in their thousands to attend what has become a Christmas tradition. Sustainability has occupied many people’s thoughts this Christmas, and The Good Plate is part of the Real Junk Food Project which helps raise awareness of food waste.