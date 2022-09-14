Earls Barton family business opens book of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II

A family business has opened a book of remembrance in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Jeyes Family, who run Jeyes of Earls Barton, describe themselves as ‘enthusiastic Royalists’ and share their passion of the monarchy within their family-run attraction.

For many years, The Royal Room at Jeyes has been home to a wonderful exhibition of Royal memorabilia books, photographs and treasures dating back to King George V right through until the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton

On Friday (September 9), after the sad news of Queen Elizabeth's death, the family created a book of remembrance, allowing visitors from the young to the young at heart, to share their celebrations, memories and condolences of Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the past few days, The Royal Room has been inundated with people travelling to immerse themselves in all the Royal treasures, taking time to sit and reflect, sharing their stories, thoughts and even a few tears.

The book of remembrance will provide a simple and everlasting record of special messages and memorial to Her Majesty The Queen.

The Jeyes family is keen to welcome people from near or far to visit and pay their respects during this time.

On October 31, 2022, as the Jeyes family concludes its 40th year in business, the book of remembrance will be placed into a time capsule and buried in their contemplative garden at Jeyes of Earls Barton.

Georgina, Philippa and Anna Jeyes have all featured on BBC Radio Northampton over the weekend and on Monday (September 12) filmed in The Royal Room for ITV Anglia News.