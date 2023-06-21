News you can trust since 1897
Earls Barton dog show raises money for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Proceeds from the event will help with dogs in their care
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

A fun dog show has helped raise vital funds for a charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year.

The event for pooches took place on Sunday (June 18) at Earls Barton recreational ground.

Classes included waggiest tail, golden oldie, most handsome dog and the prestigious best in show at the fundraiser for Animals In Need.

The fun dog show at Earls Barton
The fun dog show at Earls Barton
The event was great fun for all the family and helped raise money for the charity which has been helping rescue and re-home animals from across the county for more than 30 years.

Charity boss Annie Marriott who heads up the charity and its team of volunteers said: “Everyone had a wonderful day at Earls Barton fun dog show and raised a fabulous thousand pounds for all the dogs in our care.”

For more information about the charity and its work across Northamptonshire, visit the Animals In Need website.

The fun dog show at Earls Barton
The fun dog show at Earls Barton
The fun dog show at Animals In Need
The fun dog show at Animals In Need
