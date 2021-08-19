E-scooter rider attempts robbery of Rushden pedestrian

A pedestrian has been threatened by an e-scooter rider who tried to rob and punch him on a street in Rushden.

The man on the scooter had ridden up behind the victim in St Margaret's Road at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 16, and asked for money, but when he was refused he tried to punch him.

After the failed robbery the teenage scooter rider headed towards the town centre near to Wellingborough Road.

St Margaret's Road, Rusden

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in St Margaret's Avenue, Rushden.

"The incident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday, August 16, when a man was approached from behind by the offender on a red electric scooter between the junctions with Rose Avenue and Centaine Road.

"The rider asked the man in his 30s for money but when he refused, the offender threatened him before attempting to throw a punch. The man ran to safety and the offender rode off towards Wellingborough Road.

"The offender is described as a black male, aged 17 -19 years, 5ft 5in and of a slim build. He was wearing a full navy tracksuit and black trainers."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have captured the attempted robbery on CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.